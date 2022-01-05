Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Down 4.1%

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $360.89 and last traded at $361.39. 2,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 406,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth $9,712,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

