Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $451.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

