Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLDT. B. Riley increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 297,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after purchasing an additional 285,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,650,000 after buying an additional 76,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,183,000 after buying an additional 126,427 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

