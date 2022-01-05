ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report $19.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $4.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 339.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $49.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.13 million to $78.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $89.35 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $138.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

CCXI stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.78. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 35.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

