Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

CVX opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

