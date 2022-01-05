China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Short Interest Update

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the November 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of China Zenix Auto International stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. China Zenix Auto International has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.60.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 40.07% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $62.58 million for the quarter.

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

