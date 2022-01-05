China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Short Interest Update

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the November 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of China Zenix Auto International stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. China Zenix Auto International has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.60.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 40.07% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $62.58 million for the quarter.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

