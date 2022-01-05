Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the November 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CHGCY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 183,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,994. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical
