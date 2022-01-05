Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the November 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHGCY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 183,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,994. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

