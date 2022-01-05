Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,421,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,103 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $117,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $101.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,237. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.