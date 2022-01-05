Cim LLC Acquires 483 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,690,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 65.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

AudioCodes stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

