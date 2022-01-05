Cim LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,916,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 707,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 47,285 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

