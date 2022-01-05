Cim LLC Buys 198 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Cim LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $691.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.77.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

