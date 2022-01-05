Cim LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $335.89 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.34 and a 200-day moving average of $305.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.62.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

