Cim LLC Purchases Shares of 7,805 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Cim LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

