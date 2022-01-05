Cim LLC Takes $203,000 Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in WD-40 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in WD-40 by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $240.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.28 and its 200 day moving average is $237.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

