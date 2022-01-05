Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys Shares of 20,693 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 109.8% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

