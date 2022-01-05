Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $223,000 in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.11 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The business had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

