Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $264,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 98.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

