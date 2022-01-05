Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $311,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ingredion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Ingredion by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NYSE INGR opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $92.16.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

