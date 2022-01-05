Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 21.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 18.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 8.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EFX opened at $285.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.73. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.68.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

