Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $119.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

