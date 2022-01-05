Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 1,010 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

Eaton stock opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.06 and a 200 day moving average of $161.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

