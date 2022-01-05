Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 4,786 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 97.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 158.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

