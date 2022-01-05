Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $7.44 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 2.1% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

NYSE:PM opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

