Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 350 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a market cap of $179.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.