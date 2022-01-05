Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

NASDAQ CZNC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. 15,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,391. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $413.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Hartley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,557 shares of company stock valued at $65,627 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

