Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Up 11,435.0% in December

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, an increase of 11,435.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth $11,042,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,883,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,164,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,792,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,134,000.

Shares of CLRM stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. Clarim Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

