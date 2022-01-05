ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Syneos Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.11 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

