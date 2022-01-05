ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $23.81 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,014 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $830,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 35.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 15.9% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $597.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $639.40 and its 200 day moving average is $589.89. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

