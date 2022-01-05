ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total value of $30,647,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,251 shares of company stock valued at $44,016,377. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $171.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

