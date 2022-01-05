ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $4.93 Million in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,090 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,215 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,564,000 after acquiring an additional 175,390 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Open Text by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Open Text by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Open Text by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 184,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Open Text’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

