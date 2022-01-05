ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 67,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.52.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.