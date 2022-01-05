ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.