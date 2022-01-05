ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,160,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 381,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $68.01.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

