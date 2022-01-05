Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Update

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the November 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,593,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CCTC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 956,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,950. Clean Coal Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

