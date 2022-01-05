ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 45,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 36,574 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,374.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 61,500 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 170,860 shares of company stock worth $227,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearOne alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.93% of ClearOne at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,840. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $24.04 million, a P/E ratio of 128.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.