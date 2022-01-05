ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ CLIR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. 124,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

