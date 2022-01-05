Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

