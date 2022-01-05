Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 6.1%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.01. 342,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,506,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

