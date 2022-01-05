CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $227.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 52 week low of $177.51 and a 52 week high of $232.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.16 and a 200 day moving average of $211.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,187,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.