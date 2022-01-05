CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $227.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 52 week low of $177.51 and a 52 week high of $232.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.16 and a 200 day moving average of $211.91.
In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,187,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
