CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNF. TheStreet raised shares of CNFinance from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Greenridge Global boosted their target price on shares of CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NYSE CNF opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 543.88 and a current ratio of 543.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNFinance stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

