Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Trading 6.7% Higher

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.67. 861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCB. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 611,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,931 shares in the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.