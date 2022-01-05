Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Trading 6.7% Higher

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.67. 861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCB. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 611,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,931 shares in the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
