Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

CCEP opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.