Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CDRO opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Codere Online Luxembourg S.A has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Codere Online Luxembourg S.A Company Profile

Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. It operates principally in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama. Codere Online, formerly known as DD3 Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MADRID, Spain.

