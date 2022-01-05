Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of CDRO opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Codere Online Luxembourg S.A has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.
Codere Online Luxembourg S.A Company Profile
