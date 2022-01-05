Colliers Securities Comments on Synaptics Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synaptics in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the software maker will earn $10.58 per share for the year.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $277.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Synaptics has a one year low of $95.90 and a one year high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,056,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

