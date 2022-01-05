Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the November 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Color Star Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Color Star Technology by 41.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Color Star Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 33,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Color Star Technology stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,378. Color Star Technology has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

