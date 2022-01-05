Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COLB. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of COLB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.76. 723,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.86.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 335.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

