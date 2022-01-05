Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COLM. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.67.

COLM opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

