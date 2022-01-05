Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.67.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.