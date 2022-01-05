Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,832 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 112.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 20.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 154.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.89 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.57.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,126. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

