Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,321 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

